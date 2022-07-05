PSSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification for 735 Clerk vacancy released at sssb.punjab.gov.in-check details here
PSSSB Recruitment notification for 735 Clerk post is released. Last date to apply for the vacancy on the official website-- sssb.punjab.gov.in is July 8.
PSSSB Recruitment 2022: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board, PSSSB Recruitment notification for 735 Clerk post is released. Last date to apply for the vacancy on the official website-- sssb.punjab.gov.in is July 8. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria for the post before applying. As per the PSSSB recruitment notification, bachelor's degree is a must for Clerk posts. Candidates can check the details on the official website.
PSSSB Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Basis of Clerk job notification 2022 candidate age should be Minimum of 18 Years and Maximum of 35 Years. As on 01.01.2022
PSSSB Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
Candidate should have completed Bachelor’s Degree or Master’s Degree or Graduate from any of the recognized board / University.
PSSSB Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Written Examination
PSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
General Candidates: Rs.1000/-
SC / BC/ EWS Candidates: Rs. 250/-
Ex-SM Candidates: Rs.200/-
PWD candidates: Rs. 500/-
PSSSB Recruitment 2022: Here is how you can apply
- Go to the official website -- sssb.punjab.gov.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the designated application link
- A new login/registration page would open
- Register to generate your login credentials
- Login to the portal
- Fill in the PSSSB Clerk recruitment form 2022
- Enter asked details, upload scanned documents
- Pay the application fee and submit the form
- Take a print out for future references
