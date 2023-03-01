'Biwi Ko...': Read Nagaland Minister's Hilarious Tweet On Gurugram Man Arrested For 'Stealing' Flower Pots

New Delhi: Amid the uproar and debate over two Gurugram men allegedly stealing flower pots that were set up as a beautification drive for the upcoming G20 Summit meeting, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shared his hilarious take on the situation. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, "Biwi ko manane gaya tha, ab Delhi Police ko mana raha hai" which translates to - "He was trying to woo his wife and now he's trying to pacify the Delhi police."

Gurugram police arrested a man in connection with the incident on Wednesday (March 1). This development came a day after a video of the alleged theft went viral on social media. In the video, two men were seen 'stealing' the flower pots kept in front of Ambience mall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway and storing them in their car. The accused has been identified as Manmohan, a 50-year-old resident of Gurugram. The police have also reportedly seized the car in the video.

Social media users have also been sharing the accused's photo along with pictures and videos of the flower pots that were obtained by the Gurugram police. After the video went viral on social media, many users questioned why a person who owns a KIA Carnival car (the car in the video) worth over Rs 40 lacs is stealing the flower pots, while others are commenting that money doesn't bring you class and morality.

According to reports, an FIR was registered on Tuesday (February 28) against the unidentified accused under section 379 (theft) of the IPC at the DLF Phase 3 police station. "FIR has been registered. We are trying to identify the accused and their vehicle. They will be arrested soon," DCP Vij gad told the news agency PTI.