Gurugram Man Arrested For 'Stealing' Flower Pots Set Up For G20 Summit Event

Gurugram: After several flower pots for a G20 event were allegedly stolen in broad daylight by unidentified men on Monday (February 27), Gurugram police arrested a man in connection with the incident on Wednesday (March 1). This development came a day after a video of the alleged theft went viral on social media. In the video, two men were seen 'stealing' the flower pots kept in front of Ambience mall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway and storing them in their car. The accused has been identified as Manmohan, a 50-year-old resident of Gurugram. The police have also reportedly seized the car in the video.

Social media users have also been sharing the accused's photo along with pictures and videos of the flower pots that were obtained by the Gurugram police.

"Police have seized the stolen flower pots and the car used in the theft," said Gurugram police.

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Joint CEO, SK Chahal has also commented on the situation and said, "It has come to our cognizance and action will be taken against them."

After the video went viral on social media, many users questioned why a person who owns a KIA Carnival car (the car in the video) worth over Rs 40 lacs is stealing the flower pots, while others are commenting that money doesn't bring you class and morality.

According to reports, an FIR was registered on Tuesday (February 28) against the unidentified accused under section 379 (theft) of the IPC at the DLF Phase 3 police station. "FIR has been registered. We are trying to identify the accused and their vehicle. They will be arrested soon," DCP Vij gad told the news agency PTI.

The preparations for organising the G20 Summit meeting of the anti-corruption working group from March 1 to 4, in Gurugram are gaining momentum. Arrangements have been made for displaying the Haryanvi Culture from the IGI Airport to the Leela Hotel here to welcome the delegates.