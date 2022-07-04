Before the trust vote of the Eknath Shinde government, the NCP supremo claimed that the Shinde-BJP government will not last for more than six months. Their government will collapse like a house of cards. Now Mamata Banerjee has also extended her support to Sharad Pawar's remarks.

Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the Shinde BJP government. She took a swipe at the bjp and said, "The BJP has brought down the Uddhav government in Maharashtra through undemocratic means. Their government will not last for a long time." It is to be noted that Mamata Banerjee has a good relationship with Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray was about to join the opposition unity. Mamata went to Mumbai and held several meetings with Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray even called Mamata Banerjee after her victory in the 2021 polls and greeted her.

Also Read: 'Entire Nupur Sharma controversy is a conspiracy of...': Mamata Banerjee's BIG claim amid Prophet Row

Ahead of Shinde's trust vote, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar took a swipe at him, saying his government will not last for more than six months. The Shinde-BJP government will fall soon. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has extended a kind of support to Sharad Pawar's demand. Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of misusing power. Mamata alleges, "The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were bought by the BJP with money. BJP in Assam has spread money to keep the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in their hands."

Targeting the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said people will vote to oust the BJP in this election. Those who have raised the issue of family politics, their own family members are in multiple positions. Mamata took a dig at Amit Shah's son for being the BCCI secretary.