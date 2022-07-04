gallery,

A statement by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has put India in trouble everywhere from inside the country to outside the country. Nupur Sharma's statement has become the root of all unwanted incidents. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already opened up about her. This time again she is all against Nupur Sharma. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking at the India Today Conclave East on Monday, spoke about the arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. She also questioned why Nupur Sharma has not been arrested yet?

Taking a dig at bjp, she said, "It's a conspiracy. The entire controversy is a conspiracy of the saffron party. By doing this, they are increasing the divide among the people. An abominable policy, I think it is the bjp's divisive policy."

Asked if she wanted Nupur Sharma's arrest, Mamata said there was a demand for Nupur's arrest as "you cannot play with fire". She added that she does not believe in divisive politics and said, "We work for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, all communities."

Mamata demands for the arrest of Nupur Sharma, while Kolkata Police has already issued a lookout notice against Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed. Kolkata Police has also registered two FIRs in the name of Nupur Sharma so far. Earlier, Sharma was summoned by the Narkeldanga police station and was asked to appear on June 20. The Amherst police station had also called her on June 25. But she had avoided physical appearances on both the summons stating the risk to her life. Following this, the Kolkata Police issued a lookout circular.

Meanwhile, two persons have been murdered again in support of Nupur Sharma's statement. One incident took place in Udaipur in Rajasthan. There a tailor was stabbed to death. On the other hand, the same thing has happened in Amravati in Maharashtra. A 54-year-old man was murdered. In both cases, the NIA has taken over the investigation.

