‘BJP committed to the poor, marginalized’: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘grih pravesh’ of 4.5 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has participated in the grand launch of ‘grih pravesh’ of four lakh 51 thousand beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) – Gramin at Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, October 22, 2022. PM Modi inaugurated the houses built under PMAY and addressed the gathering virtually through video-conferencing. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that the PMAY has become a major medium for bringing socio-economic change in the country. He also said that the houses provided through this launch will have all facilities like electricity, water connection, toilet and gas connection. “It will give strength to beneficiaries to fulfil their dreams,” he said.

PM Modi extended his heartful wishes to the nation on the occasion of Dhanteras and said, “Dhanteras is marked with new beginnings. It is a new beginning for 4.5 Lakh beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the ‘Griha Pravesh’ of more than 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing and inaugurates houses built under PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) pic.twitter.com/rECbM9Oo3Y — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2022

PM Modi, while attacking the previous governments, said that they delayed all such empowering schemes and had no time to provide basic facilities to the citizens.

He also said that in the 8 years of BJP’s tenure in the Centre, more than 3.5 crore poor families have got new houses under PMAY-G scheme. Hailing his party, PM Modi said that his government is committed to the poor and marginalized.

Over Rs 22,000 Crore have been spent by the government for the construction of the housing societies so far, informed PM. “We are dedicated to constructing homes for all our countrymen,” he added.

Official reports say that 48 lakh houses have been sanctioned in Madhya Pradesh so far under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural. Out of these, 29 lakh houses have been completed. The Government has spent more than 35 thousand crores on the construction of these houses. Thousands of people like Ram Kishore and Shalini Vishwakarma are very happy to get their pucca house under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.