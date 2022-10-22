'In 8 years, minimised obstacles in our economy': PM Modi launches 'Rozgar Mela' - 10 points

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the `Rozgar Mela`, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing today. During the ceremony, appointment letters are going to be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees. The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India. During the virtual launch event, PM Modi said that "India is today 5th largest economy in the world. In last 8 yrs, we've jumped to the 5th position from 10th position. It's true that many big economies of world are struggling with inflation and unemployment; side effects of biggest crisis in 100yrs can't just go away in 100 days".

Here are the 10 points about the 'Rozgar Mela' launched by PM Modi today

1. 'Rozgar Mela' is a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel that was launched by PM Modi through video conferencing today.

2. 75,000 new recruits will receive their appointment letters during the ceremony today.

3. The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

4. The appointees will join the government at various levels viz Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted) and Group - C.

5. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others," the PMO statement said.

6. These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

8. PM Modi talked about the after effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and called it the biggest crisis in 100 years.

10. "Despite this, India, with full force, new initiatives & some risks, has been trying to save itself from the global crisis. We have, in last 8yrs, minimized the issues which created obstacles in our economy," PM Modi said.