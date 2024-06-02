Advertisement
BJP Demands Repolls Amid Allegations Of Malpractice In Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Seat

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded repolls at several booths in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
A day after the final phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded repolls at several booths in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. The BJP alleged that there were many cases of malpractices during the voting on Saturday.  

BJP leader Shishir Bajoria wrote a letter to West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO), he claimed that booth agents of the saffron party were expelled while many CCTV cameras were discovered pointing away from the polling cubicles. He added that voters were obstructed from accessing the booths at many stations. 

According to the letter cited by PTI, the party wrote, "On behalf of Abhijit Das (Bobby), candidate of BJP of the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, we request you to grant repolling in several booths" 

A repoll was requested for booths in the assembly segments of Budge Budge, Falta, Maheshtala, Diamond Harbour, Bishnupur, Satgachia, and Metiabruz on grounds of misconduct during the polling processes. 

Seating TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee is vying for reelection in Diamond Harbour. On Saturday, the seventh and final phase of polling in West Bengal saw a voter turnout of 73.79 percent across nine Lok Sabha seats.

