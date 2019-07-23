BJP dominates, Congress falters in election to Junagadh Municipal Corporation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a massive mandate of 51 seats to retain Gujarat's Junagadh Municipal Corporation even as Congress was crushed and could only manage one seat in the 60-member body. The election was held in 56 of these seats.

The BJP secured seven more seats than it had in the previous edition of the civic polls here to stamp its authority. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was the second-largest party with four seats.

It was horrid news for Congress, however, which was relegated to a distant third spot. It was a massive fall considering the party had 15 seats here in the previous edition of election. This year, Congress had made tall claims of ousting BJP. A number of candidates from the party had claimed that they enjoy the faith and trust of the people here.

Instead, it was BJP that won the faith and trust of the people once again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and state BJP president Jitu Vaghani thanked the people for putting their faith in the party and congratulated workers for the result.