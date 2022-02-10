BJP in UP is very important for work 'double engine' govt is doing, says PM Modi in Saharanpur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 10, 2022) addressed a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is very important for the work the double engine government is doing.

He also appreciated the voters who have gone out to vote in the first phase of polling in the western UP.

"Some constituencies in western UP are voting for the 1st phase. I'm glad that on such winter mornings, people are going to vote in huge numbers. I appreciate all these voters," PM Modi said.

The mood in Saharanpur is clear- people want BJP! https://t.co/SDzKtk1ouf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2022

The Prime Minister, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that the BJP UP's 'ghoshna patra' (manifesto) is a resolution for public welfare.

"Yogi Ji's government is connecting different districts of UP with good roads and is increasing connectivity. Ganga Express Way, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Yamunotri Highway, Delhi-Saharanpur four-lane, Saharanpur Airport. Never before have such big works been done so fast in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

"The BJP government in UP is very important for the poor to continue to get houses under the PM Awas Yojana. The BJP government in UP is very important for the poor to continue to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in good hospitals," PM Modi said.

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also slammed the previous governments.

"Be it riots in Kosi Kalan or Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, or Aligarh, there was a chain of riots during anarchical governance of previous governments. They imposed curfews, conducted riots and didn't let people celebrate festivals. Kanwar Yatras were also stopped," Adityanath said.

Saharanpur is scheduled to go to the polls on February 14 during the second phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh 2022 elections.

