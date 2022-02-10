हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections LIVE updates: Voting for first phase to begin today, 58 seats to go to polls

The polling in the politically crucial state will begin at 7 am with Covid-19 protocols and will continue till 6 pm. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 10, 2022 - 06:31
Comments |
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The battle for Uttar Pradesh will begin today (February 10, 2022) as 58 seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state will go to the polls in the first phase of the Assembly elections.

The polling in the politically crucial state will begin at 7 am with Covid-19 protocols and will continue till 6 pm. 

Eleven districts that are going to the polls are Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase of the seven-phase election. Ministers whose fate will be decided in this phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

The voting is scheduled to take place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for all LIVE updates on the UP assembly election 2022.

10 February 2022, 06:17 AM

People going out to vote can carry any of the 12 documents as an identity proof listed below.

10 February 2022, 06:16 AM

The voting is scheduled to take place at 25,849 polling stations.

10 February 2022, 06:15 AM

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase of the seven-phase UP polls. Ministers whose fate will be decided in this phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

10 February 2022, 06:14 AM

Eleven districts that are going to the polls in Uttar Pradesh today are Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

10 February 2022, 06:08 AM

The battle for Uttar Pradesh will begin today (February 10) as 58 seats spread across 11 districts will go to the polls in the first phase of the Assembly elections. The polling in the politically crucial state will begin at 7 am with Covid-19 protocols and will continue till 6 pm. 

