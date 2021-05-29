BJP MLA alleges foul play in son's death, says police not filing FIR against hospital

New Delhi: A Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has alleged foul play in his son's death and said on Friday (May 28, 2021) that the police is not filing an FIR against the hospital.

Rajkumar Aggarwal, an MLA from Sandila in the Hardoi district, said that his son died in a hospital in Kakori on April 26 and that he's been struggling to lodge a complaint against a private hospital's negligence for the past one month.

The BJP leader stated that he has also complained to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state's health minister, but has not got any response. He informed that he also spoke to senior officials including the DGP and the Commissioner of Police but they paid no heed.

He said that his son, Ashish, 35, was admitted to the hospital on April 22 due to the COVID-19 infection and that his oxygen level was 94 on April 25 morning. Aggarwal said that Ashish was eating properly and was also having a normal conversation. However, suddenly in the evening, doctors told him that his oxygen level was decreasing, following which, his family brought oxygen cylinders from the outside, but the doctors did not allow to use them.

The BJP MLA alleged that the carelessness of the hospital led to the death of his son and that he is trying to file an FIR so that it does not happen to someone else. He said that the police is refusing to file a complaint without CMO's investigation report.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh crossed 20,000 on Friday with 159 more people succumbing to the disease. The infection tally has also mounted to 16.86 lakh after the detection of 2,402 new infections.

Live TV