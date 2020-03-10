BJP not interested in toppling Madhya Pradesh government, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Amid the ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday (March 9) said that the political crisis in the state is due to internal tussle of Congress and he would prefer not to comment on it. Chouhan asserted that the BJP is not interested in toppling CM Kamal Nath government but said that the government will fall on its own due to the ongoing tussle between Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

"This is Congress' internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government," said the former Madhya Pradesh CM.

The political crisis in Madhya Pradesh took a new twist on Monday evening after several lawmakers, including ministers, supporting senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia went incommunicado.

The chief minister swung into action immediately after it was confirmed that around 16 MLAs, including some ministers, who are seen as Scindia loyalists have left for Bengaluru and are not in touch with Congress leaders. Kamal Nath called an emergency meeting of senior leaders at his residence on Monday ninth and after the meeting all ministers of his cabinet submitted their resignations. The ministers also expressed faith in CM Kamal Nath and requested him to restructure the Cabinet.

Sources told Zee Media that Scindia has been offered a Rajya Sabha seat and a cabinet berth in the Modi government at the Centre by the BJP if his loyalists decide to quit the Congress and help the BJP come to power in the state. Although Jyotiraditya was present in Delhi on Monday, there was no news about his appointment with Congress party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

Talking to ANI, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that several leaders of the party tried to contact Scindia but it is being told that he is suffering from swine flu, so haven't been able to get in touch with him.

The rumblings in the Congress had started last week when it had accused the BJP of trying to topple its government after 10 MLAs of the ruling party and those of its allies travelled to Haryana, though the BJP had denied the charge. Of them, eight had come back and many of them wanted ministerial berths, according to sources. Two Congress MLAs have not yet returned.