BJP seeks EC's action against CM Mamata Banerjee for ‘smear campaign’ against Amit Shah

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday (March 19) asked the Election Commission (EC) to take legal action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments on Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that he is “running” the poll body.

In its representation to the EC, the BJP team submitted a part of Banerjee’s speech at a rally in Bankura on March 16 where she had said, "Who is running the election commission, Amit Shah, are you running the election commission?"

BJP accused the West Bengal CM of running a "smear campaign" against Shah. The BJP delegation including Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Debasree Chaudhuri, senior party leaders Bhupender Yadav and Anil Baluni, also urged the election body to deploy polling officers and central forces inside polling booths, PTI reported.

"The above-mentioned instances are false, fraudulent, derogatory allegations and are made without any basis in law or in fact. A smear campaign is being run to tarnish the image & reputation of Shri Amit Shah ji and other senior leaders of BJP, with the intent to spread misinformation and thereby influence the voters in a wrongful manner,” the representation said.

"That we request the Election Commission to intervene urgently by taking appropriate legal action against Ms. Mamata Banerjee for her continued fraudulent, baseless and abusive practice and to pass a prohibitory order, otherwise it might spoil the electoral environment, where abusing and spreading false news will become inevitable and the norm,” it added.

"That you are requested to kindly immediately censure Ms Mamata Banerjee, from further speeches. Further, take appropriate legal action her for her present and past conduct in gross contempt of and in blatant violation of model code of conduct and electoral laws as elucidated above,” the BJP representation said.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, a team of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Yashwant Sinha met EC in Delhi to discuss issues related to free and fair conduct during the polls.

Ahead of the upcoming polls, West Bengal has become a battleground for the rivals BJP and TMC. The polls for the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

