BJP sets up committee to woo Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi: Hoping for a big win in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has constituted a committee to increase its outreach among the dominant Brahmin community of the state.

According to sources, BJP had on Sunday constituted the committee that will look after the party`s campaign on wooing Brahmin voters in the UP elections.

BJP national president JP Nadda is on Monday holding a meeting with members of the newly constituted committee formed for Brahmin outreach in Uttar Pradesh. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from Uttar Pradesh also called on party president JP Nadda in Delhi today to review preparations for the assembly polls in the state.

Today’s meeting will finalize the blueprint on the working of that committee.

Union Minister and BJP UP polls in charge of Uttar Pradesh Dharmendra Pradhan, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Mahesh Sharma, Brijesh Pathak, Shrikant Sharma, Anand Swarup organization minister Sunil Bansal, among other leaders are present in the meeting.

The BJP has already announced that the state assembly elections in UP will be held under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi with the party projecting incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as its chief ministerial candidate again.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

