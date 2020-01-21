BJP using Shivaji and Tanhaji for political purposes: Sanjay Raut

New Delhi: Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Tuesday (January 21) said that Tanhaji film is being used politically, and criticised the use of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Subedar Tanhaji for political purpose. "Chhatrapati Shivaji is our ideal (yugpurush), therefore, we will rather sacrifice our lives than tolerate an insult to him."

While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena MP was reacting to one video used by the BJP in the Delhi Assembly election campaign showing PM Modi's face as Chhatrapati Shivaji and Amit Shah's as Tanhaji.

On Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP said, "When an alliance government is formed, be it NDA or UPA, setting up of co-ordination committee eases working of the government. Our three parties have different ideologies, but the government runs on a Common Minimum Programme (CMP). The committee will look into CMP and also controversial issues."

A few days ago, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson triggered a controversy by claiming that the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, used to go and meet yesteryear's gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai.

He said, "There was a time when Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Sharad Shetty used to decide who would be Police Commissioner of Mumbai and who would sit in the `Mantralaya`," adding "Indira Gandhi used to go and meet gangster Karim Lala. We`ve seen that underworld, now it`s just nothing."

He made these remarks while speaking to a news channel during an award function. Recalling days of the underworld in Mumbai, Sanjay Raut said gangsters like Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel and Sharad Shetty used to control the metropolis."

He further claimed, "When Haji Mastan used to come to 'Mantralaya', the entire 'Mantralaya' would come down to see him. Indira Ji used to come to meet Karim Lala at his residence in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai)."