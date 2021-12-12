हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

BJP will bag over 325 assembly seats if…: Yogi Adityanath’s mantra to win Uttar Pradesh polls

Launching an attack on the opposition, Yogi Adityanath questioned where these parties were during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP will bag over 325 assembly seats if…: Yogi Adityanath’s mantra to win Uttar Pradesh polls
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is seeking a second term in the upcoming Assembly polls next year, stressed on strengthening BJP at booth-level to sweep the elections. 

Addressing BJP booth presidents in Etah, Adityanath said, “If we strengthen BJP at booth-level, then, the party will win more than 325 assembly seats in the state.”

Launching an attack on the opposition, the incumbent UP CM questioned where these parties were during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The medical college in Etah was inaugurated by the Prime Minister a few days back. Under the leadership of our PM, we successfully fought with corona virus. I want to know where were the Congress party, BSP and SP when the state was suffering from covid,” ANI quoted Adityanath as saying. 

BJP president JP Nadda, who was also present in Etah to address the party workers, also took a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) and said the saffron party raises issues of sugarcane farmers, while SP talks about Jinnah. “Hum 'ganna' ki baat karte hai woh 'Jinnah' ki baat karti hai. I feel bad to say that there are political parties in the country who compare the great Sardar Patel to Jinnah,” Nadda said. 

He added, “If Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party was in power today, construction of Ram Mandir would not be possible. Yogi government paid the pending Rs.11000 Cr to the sugarcane farmers which was to be paid by the SP since they ruled the state then.” 

The BJP president alleged all parties “promote dynastic politics, casteism and religious division,” adding that “only Bharatiya Janata Party works for the public and their welfare. We are not here to sit and rule but to use our power to strengthen this country.” 

Meanwhile, speaking at the launch of the Nishulk Khadyan Vitaran (Free Food Grains Distribution) programme that aims to provide free food to the poor in UP from Diwali to Holi next year, the UP CM said, “In 2021, after the second wave, we introduced the scheme under which free food grains were delivered from Ramnavami to Diwali, almost 7 months. Since we have the double engine gov in UP, people can take food grains twice a month from this Diwali to Holi.”

According to Adityanath, the scheme will benefit 80 crore people in the country and 15 crore in UP. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshYogi Adityanath2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly electionsBJP
Next
Story

ED arrests two persons in Navjeevan Credit Co-operative Society scam

Must Watch

PT20M36S

Government's big decision on bank deposit insurance