BJP will bag over 325 assembly seats if…: Yogi Adityanath’s mantra to win Uttar Pradesh polls

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is seeking a second term in the upcoming Assembly polls next year, stressed on strengthening BJP at booth-level to sweep the elections.

Addressing BJP booth presidents in Etah, Adityanath said, “If we strengthen BJP at booth-level, then, the party will win more than 325 assembly seats in the state.”

If we strengthen BJP at booth-level, then, the party will win more than 325 assembly seats in the state: Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath while addressing BJP booth presidents in Etah pic.twitter.com/4NoO4kHXLb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 12, 2021

Launching an attack on the opposition, the incumbent UP CM questioned where these parties were during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The medical college in Etah was inaugurated by the Prime Minister a few days back. Under the leadership of our PM, we successfully fought with corona virus. I want to know where were the Congress party, BSP and SP when the state was suffering from covid,” ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.

BJP president JP Nadda, who was also present in Etah to address the party workers, also took a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) and said the saffron party raises issues of sugarcane farmers, while SP talks about Jinnah. “Hum 'ganna' ki baat karte hai woh 'Jinnah' ki baat karti hai. I feel bad to say that there are political parties in the country who compare the great Sardar Patel to Jinnah,” Nadda said.

Hum 'ganna' ki baat karte hai woh 'Jinnah' ki baat karti hai. I feel bad to say that there are political parties in the country who compare the great Sardar Patel to Jinnah: JP Nadda, BJP President in Etah pic.twitter.com/GZEuPxgz2e — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 12, 2021

He added, “If Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party was in power today, construction of Ram Mandir would not be possible. Yogi government paid the pending Rs.11000 Cr to the sugarcane farmers which was to be paid by the SP since they ruled the state then.”

The BJP president alleged all parties “promote dynastic politics, casteism and religious division,” adding that “only Bharatiya Janata Party works for the public and their welfare. We are not here to sit and rule but to use our power to strengthen this country.”

Meanwhile, speaking at the launch of the Nishulk Khadyan Vitaran (Free Food Grains Distribution) programme that aims to provide free food to the poor in UP from Diwali to Holi next year, the UP CM said, “In 2021, after the second wave, we introduced the scheme under which free food grains were delivered from Ramnavami to Diwali, almost 7 months. Since we have the double engine gov in UP, people can take food grains twice a month from this Diwali to Holi.”

According to Adityanath, the scheme will benefit 80 crore people in the country and 15 crore in UP.

(With agency inputs)

