BJP wins Assam's NC Hills Autonomous Council election

In a shot in the arm to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, the saffron party won the election in North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, as reported by a local media report on Wednesday.

The BJP, which already is heading the state government, 19 seats out of the total 28 seats, the local media reported citing the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC).

The BJP won 19 seats, Congress secured 2 seats, AGP bagged 1 seat and the Independents captured 6 seats. The counting for the constituencies of began on early Tuesday morning.

The polling for the seats for the 12th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council in Dima Hasao district took place on January 19. More than 75 per cent voter turnout was recorded, reported the local media.

Reacting to the win, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the winning spree of BJP in has been continuing in Assam. He further congratulated Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowala and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to Twitter, Madhav tweeted, "BJP winning spree in Assam continues. Won NC Hills Autonomous Council election with big majority. BJP: 19; Congress: 2; AGP : 1; Independents: 6. Congrats to Team Assam BJP, CM Sonowal n Himanta Biswa Sarma."