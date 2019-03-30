BJP's Jaya Prada on SP leader's alleged sexist remarks against her: 'This is their culture'

New Delhi: Actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada, who recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reacted against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Firoz Khan's alleged sexist remarks against her and said that it 'their culture,' reports news agency ANI. According to media reports, Firoz Khan, in a video that went viral, allegedly said that Jaya Prada would "enthral the people of Rampur with her ghungaroos and thumkas." Later, a case was registered against him for the alleged remarks.

Jaya Prada, a former Samajwadi Party MP, joined BJP earlier this week. She is BJP's candidate from Rampur seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. As a member of the Samajwadi Party, she had won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009 before being expelled from the party.

On Saturday, Jaya Prada said, "Unpe toh already case lag gaya hai. SP (Samajwadi Party) walon ke yahi sanskar hain." (A case has already been registered against him. This is the culture of the SP leaders).

Jaya Prada, BJP MP candidate from Rampur on Sambhal SP leader Firoz Khan's comment 'Rampur ki shaamein rangeen ho jaayengi ab jab chunavi mahual chalega' on her: Unpe toh already case lag gaya hai...SP (Samajwadi Party) walon ke yahi sanskar hain. pic.twitter.com/krOw8ots2P — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2019

Meanwhile, after severe backlash on social media, Firoz Khan claimed that his remarks had been distorted. "My statement has been presented in a distorted manner. I had no intention to show disrespect to women or laugh at them...She (Jaya Prada) is a celebrity, the entire country has praised her and she has also won many awards," he told PTI.

Taking note of Khan's comments, the National Commission for Women had issued a notice to him on Thursday and sought an explanation from him.

Later, SP president Akhilesh Yadav had issued a statement saying, "No party worker should make indecent comments on women. The SP has always believed in respecting women."

(With ANI and PTI inputs)