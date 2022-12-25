'Bothered about only one family': Anurag Thakur slams Congress for flouting Covid-19 protocols during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday (December 24, 2022) slammed Congress over Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and accused it of abdicating its responsibility by flouting Covid-19 protocols when the pandemic was rearing its head once again in China and other countries. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also sought to know whether Rahul Gandhi had undergone his coronavirus test as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had walked alongside him last week, was infected with the virus.

"Covid-19 cases are rising in China and Japan. There are long queues outside hospitals, dead bodies are piling up. But you are not bothered about the interests of the country. You are bothered about only one family. Congress has displayed this attitude time and again," Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He also claimed that members of the "tukde-tukde" gang were walking alongside Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Delhi on Saturday.

"If anyone is walking with the Yatra, they are the members of the tukde-tukde gang. How can those, who wish to see India disintegrate, talk of uniting India. Those who are known to sow seeds of hatred, how can they speak of spreading love," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress had spread misinformation about Covid-19 when the outbreak first happened and also raised questions about the ability of Indian scientists and homegrown vaccines.

"I just want to remind you all. These were the same people who flouted Covid protocols, and spread misinformation that led to the loss of several lives. Today, when the country and the world is facing the danger of Covid once again, Congress is abdicating its responsibility and uniting the corrupt and upholding the interest of one family," Thakur said.

Meanwhile, the Congress' show of strength was on display in the national capital on Saturday with its Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Yatra on its 108th day entered Delhi from Haryana through Badarpur and passed the Mathura road, Ashram, India Gate, and ITO and culminated outside the Red Fort, the entire stretch dotted with party flags and posters.

The day also saw the Gandhi family walk together for some time before its morning halt near Ashram Chowk, with former party chief Sonia Gandhi along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family joining the march.

This was the second time Sonia Gandhi has joined the Yatra in which she took part in early October in Mandya, Karnataka.

The Yatra has so far traversed around 2800 kms through ten states, after it started from Kanyakumari on September 7.

