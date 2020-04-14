BR Ambedkar Jayanti today: President, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to architect of Indian Constitution

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and top political leaders on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) paid tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Our nation`s icon and Chief Architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives," the President said in a tweet.

The President also paid a floral tribute to Ambedkar at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter and wrote, "A humble tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary from all the countrymen."

PM also attached a video highlighting the achievements of Ambedkar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "My tributes to the great social reformer and chief architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkarji on his Jayanti."

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh`s Mhow. Every year, Ambedkar`s birth anniversary is celebrated to honour his countless contributions in the making of present-day independent India.

His birth anniversary is also known as the Bhim Jayanti and is celebrated as a public holiday across India since 2015.