JAGADISH SHETTAR

BREAKING: Big Setback To Congress, Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Rejoins BJP

After being denied a ticket from the BJP for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Shettar quit the party and joined the Congress last year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
NEW DELHI: In a big setback to the Congress party, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Jagadish Shettar, rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party nearly a year after quitting the saffron party. Shettar had previously switched allegiance to the Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJP ahead of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar arrived at BJP Headquarters in Delhi accompanied by former CM and senior party leader BS Yediyurappa.

 

 

Political Flip-Flop: Shettar's Journey From BJP To Congress And Back

After being denied a ticket from the BJP for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Shettar quit the party and joined the Congress last year. This move had surprised many political observers, considering Shettar's long-standing association with the BJP.

Lingayat Community Influence: Shettar's Background

Jagadish Shettar, known for his roots in the Lingayat community, holds a significant position in Karnataka politics. His return to the BJP is expected to have implications, especially considering the political dynamics and demographics associated with the Lingayat community in the state.

BJP's Strategic Move: Shettar's Rejoining Ahead of Elections

The timing of Jagadish Shettar's return to the BJP raises questions about the party's strategic planning, particularly with the upcoming elections in Karnataka. Shettar's political experience and influence in certain communities could be pivotal for the BJP in its electoral strategy.

