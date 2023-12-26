BREAKING: Delhi Police Gets Call About Bomb Near Israel Embassy, Search Underway

New Delhi: The Delhi police said they received a call about the blast at Israel Embassy on Friday and rushed to the spot to investigate. According to news agency PTI, the police are searching the area for any clues or suspects. The nature and intensity of the blast are not yet known. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Delhi Fire Service received a call of a blast near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area this evening. "So far nothing has been found at the location," says Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.

The Israel Embassy is located in the high-security diplomatic enclave near the India Gate. The police have cordoned off the area and are probing the matter. More details are awaited.