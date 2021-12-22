Dimple Yadav tests Covid positive ahead of UP polls

Dimple Yadav, the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has tested positive for Coronavirus ahead of crucial state assembly polls where her party has emerged as one the prime contenders. Dimple Yadav, who is also active in politics and campaigns for the party, has isolated herself for now. She informed about her Covid status with a Tweet.

"I got a Covid test done, whose report is positive. I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms. For the safety of myself and others, I have isolated myself," Dimple Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

मैंने कोविड टेस्ट कराया जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव है। मैं पूरी तरह से वैक्सिनेटेड हूं और कोई भी लक्षण अभी दिखाई नहीं दे रहे है। अपनी और दूसरों की सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से मैंने खुद को अलग कर लिया है। हाल फिलहाल मुझसे मिलने वाले सभी लोगों से अनुरोध है कि वे अपना टेस्ट जल्द कराएं। — Dimple Yadav (@dimpleyadav) December 22, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav, who is campaigning across the state due to elections, is also likely to get tested after Dimple's positive report. The SP chief is scheduled to address a joint rally with Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary in Aligarh tomorrow.

