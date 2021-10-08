हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India-China faceoff

Breaking: Indian Army stopped Chinese troops at Arunachal border in latest face-off

The face-off took place between the two sides last week and the troops disengaged after the talks between the two local commanders as per existing protocols.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops happened last week along the Line of Actual Control after a few Chinese troops crossed the border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang and were detained by Indian soldiers briefly, said the sources in Defence. The Indian and Chinese troops disengaged after the local commanders resolved the issue.

The face-off lasted for a few hours before the troops disengaged and Indian troops outnumbered the Chinese at the location and there was no damage to the Indian defences in the face-off that took place between the two sides at the location, the sources said. Since the India-China border has not been formally demarcated and hence there is a difference in perception of LAC between the countries.

"Peace and tranquillity in these areas of differing perceptions have been possible by adherence to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries," they said.

Additionally, the sources also stated that both sides undertake patrolling activities up to their line of perception and whenever patrols physically meet, the situation is managed according to established protocols.

