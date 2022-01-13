BREAKING: NEET-UG counselling to begin from January 19

New Delhi: NEET-UG counselling will begin from January 19, announced Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

The minister also released the schedule for the counselling process.

NEET-UG counseling to begin from January 19: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Schedule as follows: pic.twitter.com/zllKWmXInm — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

The announcement comes just a day after the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) requested to Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to take necessary measures for the commencement of NEET-UG Counselling 2021. In a letter, the FORDA thanked the Committee for the declaration of the NEET-PG Counselling 2021 schedule soon after pronouncement of judgement by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Friday gave a go ahead to NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS/OBC reservation criteria following an nationwide outrage by the doctors over the delay in counselling amid the COVID crisis.

The apex court has given a green signal to 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for the admission process in the NEET as existing criteria this year.

However, for the EWS category, the Supreme Court said that the 10 per cent criteria, which was notified earlier shall continue to operate for this year so that the admissions process shall not be dislocated for the current academic year.

The Court said that it will hear the matter relating to EWS later and listed it for March 3, 2022, for further hearing.The Court noted that there is an urgent need to commence the process of counselling and therefore it issued some interim direction.

