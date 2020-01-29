Breaking News: Saina Nehwal, Olympic medallist and badminton star, joins BJP

New Delhi: Popular badminton player and Olympic-bronze medalist Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (January 29) afternoon at party headquarters in DDU Marg, New Delhi.

Nehwal said that she is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work hard for the country. "Today, I am joining a party that performs well for the country. Modi Ji has done so much for sports in India with initiatives like Khelo India. Looking forward to work hard for the country and the people" she said.

The 29-year-old is the latest sportsperson to join the saffron party after the likes of cricketer Gautam Gambhir and wrestler Babita Phogat.

The Twitter account had recently caught attention after she had posted identical tweets lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Nehwal is currently ranked 9th in the women's singles category, according to the BWF World Rankings. She has won several accolades for the country including an Olympic bronze medal in London, she has bagged as many as 24 international titles.

She was conferred with the Padma Bhushan — India's third highest civilian award — in 2016. She had previously won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award — the nation's top two sporting honours.