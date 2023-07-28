trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641499
Four Of Family Killed In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination in Unnao and Sudha is undergoing treatment at a Kanpur hospital.

Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:00 AM IST|Source: PTI

Four Of Family Killed In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh A case has been registered in connection with the incident on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' family members.

Unnao: Four members of a family died when the ambulance in which they were bringing home the body of the head of the family was hit by an unidentified vehicle here in the early hours of Friday, police said. Another member of the family was seriously injured in the incident which took place near the Billeswar temple under the Purva Kotwali police station area, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Deepak Singh said Dhaniram Savita (73), a resident of Maurawan here, died during treatment at Kanpur's Hallet Hospital and his family members were bringing his body home in an ambulance. On their way home, the ambulance was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Savita's wife Prema (70) and daughters Manjula (45), Anjali (40) and Ruby (30) died on the spot and another daughter Sudha was seriously injured, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination in Unnao and Sudha is undergoing treatment at a Kanpur hospital, he added. The ambulance driver is safe but he is untraceable. A search is on for him and the reason behind the accident will be ascertained soon, Singh said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' family members, he said. Locals said they heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot to find the mangled ambulance. Soon after, they informed the police.

They said the occupants of the ambulance were shouting for help but four of them died by the time they were taken out by the police.

