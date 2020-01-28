Giriraj Singh draws similarities between Shaheen Bagh protest site, Attari-Wagah border after Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary denied entry

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh took a jibe at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary was stopped by agitators and not allowed to cover the agitation. The incident took place on Monday when a certain section of media was not allowed to cover the ongoing protest and the protesters, most of them women, did not allow the Zee News Editor-In-Chief to cross the police barricade.

READ | Will clear Shaheen Bagh in 1 hour, remove mosques in my Lok Sabha seat: BJP west Delhi MP's fiery speech

Reacting over this incident, Singh took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, drawing similarities between the protest site and the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan. Singh retweeted a video by the Zee News Editor-In-Chief highlighting how he was stopped and not allowed to cross the barricades at the protest site.

Live TV

The BJP leader stated that after watching the video it seemed that the Zee News Editor-In-Chief was standing on the Attari-Wagah border, where the Zee News Editor-In-Chief was in India with the 'no man's land' next to him. Singh questioned the place of the protesters hinting that they were on the other side of the border. He also said that the visa for Shaheen Bagh is given by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"Hume toh lagraha hai aap Attari-Wagah Border par khade hai...Aap Hindustan mein....beech mein no man's land...aur us taraf.....? Shaheen Bagh ka visa Kejriwal aur Manish Sisodia dete hai. (I feel that you are standing on the Attari-Wagah Border..you in India... no man's land in the middle ... and on that side .....? Shaheen Bagh's visa is given by Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.)," tweeted Singh.

After reaching the protest site, Sudhir Chaudhary kept on urging the protesters to allow him to meet them and bring their concerns over the CAA before the government but the protesters did not accept his request. Sudhir Chaudhary was accompanied by senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia during his visit to Shaheen Bagh.

It may be recalled that Chaurasia was heckled by protesters on Friday when he had gone to Shaheen Bagh to report about the protests. Chaurasia had filed an FIR about the incident and since then journalists from across the country have extended their support to Chaurasia, who works for News Nation.

Sudhir Chaudhary later tweeted that it seems that law of India is not applicable in Shaheen Bagh and Article 370, a part of the Constitution granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir that was scrapped in August 2019, is now in force in Shaheen Bagh. He also said that it seems visa will be required now to enter Shaheen Bagh. Sudhir Chaudhary also asked whether Shaheen Bagh is not in India and why were protesters raising slogans of 'Go Back'?

The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh started on December 15, 2019, days after the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses of Parliament. The protest site has now become the hub of political activities with leaders of several opposition parties visiting the spot to extend their solidarity with the protesting women. The protesters have captured one side of the road which connects Delhi to Noida and it has been creating lots of traffic problems for people living in Delhi and Noida.