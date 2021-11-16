हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan

Breaking: Petrol and diesel to be cheaper in Rajasthan from midnight

The prices of petrol and diesel are going to decrease in Rajasthan from midnight as the state government has decided to cut VAT on them.

Breaking: Petrol and diesel to be cheaper in Rajasthan from midnight

The prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 4 and Rs 5 respectively from midnight on November 16 as the Ashok Gehlot government has decided to cut Value Added Tax on them. He tweeted, "In the Cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol/diesel. From 12 o'clock tonight, the rates will be reduced by Rs 4 per liter for petrol and Rs 5 per liter for diesel."

He further wrote that the state government will bear a loss of Rs 3,500 crore due to this decision. Gehlot tweeted, "Due to this, the state government will incur a loss of Rs 3500 crore in annual revenue."

 

The meeting chaired by Gehlot was held at the chief minister's residence.

Earlier in the month, the government of India reduced VAT on petrol and diesel, which further made many states and Union Territories to lower the prices. 

