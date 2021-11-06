हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
22 states/UTs have lowered the VAT on petrol and diesel, says government

New Delhi: After the government of India's decision to reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, 22 states and union territories (UTs) have reduced VAT on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers, according to the ministry of petroleum and natural gas on Friday.

According to the ministry, 14 states/UTs have not implemented any VAT reductions in petrol and diesel. Maharashtra, the National Capital Territory of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan are among them, as per the report.

According to the ministry, the UT of Ladakh has seen the greatest fall in petrol costs, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry. It claimed that the cost of petrol in these UTs/states have decreased by Rs 13.43, Rs 13.35, and Rs 12.85, respectively.

According to the government, the UT of Ladakh has made the largest reductions in diesel prices, resulting in a drop of Rs 19.61 per litre, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry.

