BREAKING - Postpone UP election: Allahabad High Court to PM Narendra Modi

Amid rise in Omicron cases, Allahabad High Court today asked PM Narendra Modi to postpone Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due in the month of February. The High Court also urged the Election Commission to immediately issue direction to stop political rallies and large gatherings.
This is a developing story
