BREAKING: 'Received Hacking Alert From Apple...': Oppn Leaders Accuse BJP Of Spy Attack On iPhones

New Delhi: Several leaders from the opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, have claimed that they received a threat notification on their iPhones from Apple. They accused the ruling BJP of being behind the state-sponsored spy attack and trying to snoop on their phones.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Received an Apple Threat Notification last night that attackers may be targeting my phone ḳhuub parda hai ki chilman se lage baiThe haiñ saaf chhupte bhī nahīñ sāmne aate bhī nahīñ."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also confirmed received a similar text from Apple. "I got it from an Apple ID, threat-notificationsapple.com, which I verified. It’s genuine. Happy to keep idle officials busy at my expense as a taxpayer! Nothing better to do?," Shashi Tharoor said on X.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s OSD also got iPhone security threat alerts. Chadha while taking to X said, "This morning I got a worrying notification from Apple, alerting me of a possible state-sponsored spyware attack on my phone. The notification says that, “If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone.”

BJP Denies Involvement In 'Spy Attack'

BJP IT cell head, Amit Malviya denying party's involvement in the alleged 'spy-attack' on X said, "The usual suspects are making a fuss over a ‘state-sponsored’ attack and playing victims. But this uproar will most likely fizzle out like before. Why not wait for Apple to explain? Or is it too hard to miss a chance to rant?