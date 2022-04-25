हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi-bound flights delayed, diverted after bad weather hits national capital

An Air India flight from Vadodara was diverted to the Jaipur airport while arrival and departure of several other flights were also delayed from Delhi airport after the thunderstorm hit the national capital

Delhi-bound flights delayed, diverted after bad weather hits national capital
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi: Several Delhi-bound flights were delayed and diverted due to bad weather on Monday (April 25). Two Alliance Air flights- one from Jaipur and one from Lucknow and one Vistara airplane from Mumbai were diverted to the Lucknow airport while two indigo flights-one from Jabalpur and another from Patna were diverted to the Jaipur airport.

An Air India flight from Vadodara was diverted to the Jaipur airport while the arrival and departure of several other flights were also delayed from Delhi airport after the thunderstorm hit the national capital

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiFlightsDelhi Weather
Next
Story

In Telangana, KCR's TRS-Prashant Kishor developments are talk of the town

Must Watch

PT18M19S

NCP's Fahmida Hassan demands to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside PM Modi's residence