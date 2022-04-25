Delhi-bound flights delayed, diverted after bad weather hits national capital

New Delhi: Several Delhi-bound flights were delayed and diverted due to bad weather on Monday (April 25). Two Alliance Air flights- one from Jaipur and one from Lucknow and one Vistara airplane from Mumbai were diverted to the Lucknow airport while two indigo flights-one from Jabalpur and another from Patna were diverted to the Jaipur airport.

An Air India flight from Vadodara was diverted to the Jaipur airport while the arrival and departure of several other flights were also delayed from Delhi airport after the thunderstorm hit the national capital

