BREAKING: Truck Drivers Call Off Protest After Assurance From Centre On Hit-And-Run Law

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, hundreds of transporters and autorickshaw drivers, who were protesting against the Centre's recently enacted law on hit-and-run incidents, called off their ongoing protest, following assurances from the Centre on the controversial law.

The protest was called off after the government reached out to the agitating transporters and after a late evening meeting between Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) representatives. Announcing that the strike was called off, the agitating transporters said, ''All issues were resolved.''

Sharing more details, the President of the All India Motor Transport Congress, Amrit Lal Madan, addressed the protesting truck drivers with heartfelt words, stating, "You are not just our drivers; you are our soldiers. We do not want you to face any inconvenience." The union leader revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has temporarily suspended the ten years of punishment and fine that were initially imposed. Importantly, no new laws will be enforced until the next meeting of the All India Motor Transport Congress.

Govt Puts Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2 On Hold

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla emphasized the government's commitment to dialogue by confirming, "We discussed with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives." He clarified that the new rule, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2, has not been implemented yet. Bhalla highlighted the government's stance, stating, "Before implementing the rule, we will engage in discussions with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives, and only then will a decision be taken."

This breakthrough announcement signifies a positive turn of events as both the government and the All India Motor Transport Congress work towards resolving the concerns raised by truck drivers. The temporary suspension of punitive measures and the commitment to open dialogue reflects a cooperative effort to address the issues at hand.