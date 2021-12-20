हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

BREAKING: Two new Omicron cases take Delhi's tally to 24; 12 patients still under treatment

"Out of these 24 patients, 12 have been discharged," the Delhi Health department informed.  

BREAKING: Two new Omicron cases take Delhi&#039;s tally to 24; 12 patients still under treatment
File Photo

New Delhi: Two new cases of the Omicron variant have taken the national capital's total tally to 24, the Delhi Health Department informed on Monday (December 20, 2021) morning.

"Out of these 24 patients, 12 have been discharged and 12 are under treatment," the Health department added.

The development comes ahead of a virtual meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for a discussion on the cases of the new COVID-19 variant in the capital.

The meeting is scheduled to review the COVID-19 and the vaccination drive situation and in Delhi, the notice by the DDMA calling for the meeting by the CEO, Disaster Management, Kuldeep Singh Gangar said on Sunday.

Apart from the designated DDMA members, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog`s Member, Health, Dr VK Paul, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General, Prof Balram Bhargava and AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria are likely to attend the meeting.

Delhi, notably, also recorded 107 fresh cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the highest in the past six months. It also witnessed one person succumbing to the virus.

The fatality, reported after a 10-day break, took the death toll to 25,101, while the total number of infections has now climbed to 14,42,197.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Omicronomicron variantCOVID-19CoronavirusDelhi
Next
Story

'Conspiracy to divide us': Opposition rejects govt's 4-party meet to end Parliament impasse

Must Watch

PT2M31S

JP Nadda's attack on the opposition in Ambedkarnagar