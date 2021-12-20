BREAKING: Two new Omicron cases take Delhi's tally to 24; 12 patients still under treatment

New Delhi: Two new cases of the Omicron variant have taken the national capital's total tally to 24, the Delhi Health Department informed on Monday (December 20, 2021) morning.

"Out of these 24 patients, 12 have been discharged and 12 are under treatment," the Health department added.

The development comes ahead of a virtual meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for a discussion on the cases of the new COVID-19 variant in the capital.

The meeting is scheduled to review the COVID-19 and the vaccination drive situation and in Delhi, the notice by the DDMA calling for the meeting by the CEO, Disaster Management, Kuldeep Singh Gangar said on Sunday.

Apart from the designated DDMA members, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog`s Member, Health, Dr VK Paul, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General, Prof Balram Bhargava and AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria are likely to attend the meeting.

Delhi, notably, also recorded 107 fresh cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the highest in the past six months. It also witnessed one person succumbing to the virus.

The fatality, reported after a 10-day break, took the death toll to 25,101, while the total number of infections has now climbed to 14,42,197.

