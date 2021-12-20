हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron

BREAKING: Karnataka reports five more cases of Omicron variant, state's tally rises to 19

While two cases of the new COVID-19 variant were reported in Udupi, three other infections were recorded in Mangaluru, Dharwad and Bhadravathi.

File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: Karnataka reported five more cases of the Omicron variant, state's health minister Dr Sudhakar K informed on Monday (December 20, 2021) morning.

With this, the state's tally of Omicron cases has increased to 19.

According to the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of Karnataka, all five patients have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Udupi, the tests of the 82-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were conducted after an 11-year old member of the family was tested positive. Both of them are currently not showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

In Dharwad, the 54-year-old woman is currently healthy, relieved from symptoms and is under home isolation. Her four primary and 133 secondary contacts have also been tested and are negative.

(More details awaited)

Tags:
OmicronOmicron outbreakKarnatakaCOVID-19Coronavirus
