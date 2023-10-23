BREAKING: Under Construction Bridge Collapses In Gujarat's Palanpur
Reportedly, three people including a rickshaw driver were buried under the debris.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: A portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Palanpur. According to reports, three people including a rickshaw driver were buried under the debris when a part of the overbridge collapsed earlier today. Following this incident, crowds gathered at the scene.
#WATCH | A portion of an under-construction bridge collapses in Gujarat's Palanpur
Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eVPdgGsIBt — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023
(Further details awaited)
Live Tv