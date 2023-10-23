trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2679062
NewsIndia
GUJARAT

BREAKING: Under Construction Bridge Collapses In Gujarat's Palanpur

Reportedly, three people including a rickshaw driver were buried under the debris.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Under Construction Bridge Collapses In Gujarat's Palanpur Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: A portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Palanpur. According to reports, three people including a rickshaw driver were buried under the debris when a part of the overbridge collapsed earlier today. Following this incident, crowds gathered at the scene.

(Further details awaited)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Will America openly enter the war?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Will America and Russia cause third world war?
DNA Video
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Hit list released, final preparations to eliminate Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
DNA Video
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak