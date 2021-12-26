Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) today arrested UP perfume trader Piyush Jain, after a total Rs 187 crore cash was recovered from his factory and residence. Jain, promotor of Odochem Industries of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested under the relevant charges of tax law. A joint team of DGGI and Local Central GST has recovered Rs 5 crores from Jain`s factory, while another Rs 5 crore has been recovered from his residence in Kannauj, official sources told news agency ANI today.
BREAKING: UP trader Piyush Jain, who stashed Rs 187 Crore, arrested
