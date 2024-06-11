Advertisement
Who Is Mohan Charan Majhi? New BJP Chief Minister Of Odisha

Mohan Charan Manjhi is the BJP MLA from the state's Keonjhar assembly seat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Who Is Mohan Charan Majhi? New BJP Chief Minister Of Odisha

The Odisha BJP has decided that Mohan Charan Manjhi will be the new Chief Minister of the state. Manjhi is the BJP MLA from the state's Keonjhar assembly seat. In the recently concluded Odisha assembly elections, Manjhi defeated BJD candidate Mina Manjhi by over 11.000 votes. Manjhi was elected during the meeting of the BJP Odisha legislature party meeting. During the meeting, two deputy CMs have also been picked -KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.

Pravati Parida bagged the Nimapara Assembly constituency by defeating Dillip Kumar Nayak of the BJP with a margin of 4,588 votes. KV Singh Deo bagged the Patnagarh seat by defeating BJD's Saroj Kumar Mehere by 1,357 votes. Deo belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Patna in Bolangir and had earlier served as a cabinet minister in the Odisha government. He had also served as the BJP Odisha president.

Who Is Mohan Manjhi?

Mamjhi is a four-term MLA from the Keonjhar seat. He belongs to the Adivasi community.

This is a developing story.

