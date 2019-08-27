close

Rajasthan Police

'Bribe' from the bride: When a pre-wedding video landed a Rajasthan cop in trouble

&#039;Bribe&#039; from the bride: When a pre-wedding video landed a Rajasthan cop in trouble

New Delhi: Sometimes, a pre-wedding photoshoot can go totally wrong. Little did a Rajasthan cop knew that his pre-wedding video will land him trouble for 'accepting bribe' from his bride-to-be.

The now-deleted viral video shows the police officer Dhanpat on traffic duty stopping his bride-to-be for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler and fines him. 

She puts the money in his pocket and leaves. Later, Dhanpat realises that she walked away with his wallet. As shown in the video, the duo then meet and she returns his wallet and during the course of time, they fall in love with each other. 

The video has been shot in Udaipur and left the senior officials fuming over the misuse of the uniform and the negative impact that it will have on the police department.

A notice has been issued Dhanpat and as per sources, Udaipur SP Kailshchandra Bishnoi is likely to take action per the rules.

