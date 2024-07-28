BRS Will Draw Blank In Panchayat Elections: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday claimed that the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will draw a blank in upcoming panchayat elections as he appealed to all Congress activists to get ready for the polls. He said leaders will take responsibility for the victory of activists in the soon-to-be-held elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Kalwakurthi in Nagarkurnool district after unveiling a statue of former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy, Revanth Reddy stated that the agony of BRS leaders after losing power is visible. He said if the opposition had played a constructive role, it could have won a few seats at least in Panchayat elections, adding that people will reject the opposition in panchayat polls.

He noted that senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy continued in public life till his last breath whether he was in power or in opposition. Paying rich tributes to the leader on his death anniversary, Revanth Reddy said he firmly believed in his principles and pursued a political career accordingly, bringing laurels to every post he held. He gave priority to values in politics, the Chief Minister said.

He also stated that Congress would have come to power in Telangana in 2014 if Jaipal Reddy was declared the CM candidate. Expected results did not come in Assembly elections after Telangana formation, he said that Jaipal Reddy expressed unhappiness over losing the opportunity to become Chief Minister from Kalwakurthi, he said.

Revanth Reddy claimed that it was Jaipal Reddy who suggested the closure of doors and cut live telecast at the time of adopting a bill for separate Telangana in Lok Sabha. The Chief Minister said he had thrown a challenge to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh by August. "We have already waived farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh. Loans up to Rs 1.50 lakh will be waived by July 31. Total loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh will be completed by August end," he said.

The Chief Minister said India Skill University will be established in the Mucherla area on August 1. The university is being developed on 50 acres at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

He announced Rs 309 crore for the development of the Kalwakurthi constituency and said a 100-bed hospital will be set up there. He sanctioned funds for the construction of roads and an R&B guest house. He also announced Rs 10 crore to improve facilities in government schools in Madgula mandal. He said a road network will be developed from all village panchayats to mandal centres in the constituency. A four-lane road will be laid between Kalwakurthi and Hyderabad.