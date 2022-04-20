Bruno Nicoletti on Why Taking the Leap Sooner Rather than Later

Many people are drawn to the world of entrepreneurship but hesitate to make their move due to uncertainties. Most believe that before you embark on your journey, you must have everything figured out. However, that is not necessarily the case. According to Bruno Nicoletti, it is important to start your journey to the top early. And that means taking the leap of faith by pushing out of your comfort zone.

The financial industry is one that’s incredibly daunting. As the young and dynamic CEO of the FinTech company Hummingbird, Bruno Nicoletti explains that starting early has both upsides and downsides. However, the benefits are more prominent, which is why everyone should take their first steps early.

Some of the benefits that Bruno Nicoletti outlines include:

You get to learn and adapt to changes in your industry.

Being an immigrant and an entrepreneur, Bruno Nicoletti has had a lot to learn and adjust to. This is why starting early served an excellent purpose for his career. Likewise, people who go into their journey early get to learn how to grow in their path and adapt to ongoing changes in their industry.

Time gives you experience.

In many ways, experience is the best teacher, and the best way to gain experience is to immerse yourself in your journey as early as possible. Bruno explains that every little thing you learn or face in your journey is helpful in the grand scheme of things.

It puts you ahead of your competitors.

Starting early gives you a competitive advantage. It gives you a considerable head start compared to those who wait to start later. Bruno says that being an early worm means you are ahead of your peers in terms of experience, finances, and skills.

It helps you build a solid network.

Having a solid network to fall back on is very important, whether in life or business. And to build these relationships, you need to cultivate them over time. Bruno Nicoletti explains that when you begin to nurture your network early, it opens up opportunities and helps you grow with your network.

It helps you take small, meaningful steps.

People who wait too long to start often feel rushed to get to the top. However, when you start early, you have more time to go through each step without skipping over some of them.

“Your journey needs you to strategize and visualize your process rather than your destination,” explains Bruno Nicoletti. For this and the reasons detailed above, he recommends that you start taking steps in your journey to the top as early as now.

