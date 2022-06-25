BSP will support NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu: Mayawati

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Saturday that she will support National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential polls. “We've decided to support NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu. We've taken this decision neither in support of BJP or NDA nor against opposition but keeping our party and movement in mind,” BSP chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanhwhile, Opposition candidate for the presidential election Yashwant Sinha reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, seeking their support for the July 18 polls. Sinha also dialled Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and reminded him of the commitment that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had made when he was named as the combined opposition candidate for the presidential polls.