Budgam vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live Omae Abdullah, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leads

J&K vidhan sabha chunav Results 2024 Live: The stage is all set for Jammu & Kashmir’s Budgam to elect its Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) after a long wait of around 10 years. The counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies of the Jammu &Kashmir Legislative Assembly is taking place today starting at 8 AM. The Jammu & Kashmir went to the polls on three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1 and the counting will take place today. The result will be declared on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website.

The Election Commission has recorded an overall turnout of 63.88 percent in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, an important rise from the 58.58 per cent turnout recorded Budgam the Lok Sabha elections.

The voting turn out on September 18 was recorded is 63.88 percent, September 25 is 57.31 percent and on October 1 is 65.48%.

Candidate List For The Budgam Assembly Constituency Election 2024

Candidate

Omar Abdullah - NC

Aga Syed Munatzir Mehdi - PDP

In the 2014 Assembly elections, JKN AGA SYED RUHULLAH MEHDI won from the Budgam garnering 30090 votes. AGA SYED RUHULLAH MEHDI defeated JKPDP GH MOHI-UD-DIN BHAT (MUNTAZIR) who got 27303 votes. The JKN secured 43.76% of total votes.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, JKN AGA SYED RUHULLAH won from the Budgam garnering 19652 votes. AGA SYED RUHULLAH defeated JKPDP MOHAMMAD KAMAL MALIK who got 9692 votes. The JKN secured 40.15% of total votes.

Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 result date

The result of the Assembly election 2024 in the Budgam will be announced on October 8. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on October 8 and wrap up on the same day.