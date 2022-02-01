Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hails India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, says it has ‘helped greatly’

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (February 1, 2022), while presenting the Union Budget in the parliament, said during the Omicron wave, the speed of India’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign has “helped greatly”.

“We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we'll continue with strong growth,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Union Cabinet approved the Budget, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.

