Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman arrives at Parliament in orange handloom saree ahead of budget presentation – In PICS!

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s sartorial choices have made headlines on many occasions – be it her love for handloom sarees or silk, her impeccable choices have always grabbed attention.

Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance. She will present and read out the #Budget2022 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'. pic.twitter.com/pMlPpIHy4G — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

So in order to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament, FM opted for a crisp orange handloom saree with a golden border.

In order to take all the precautionary measures due to COVID-19, Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting a paperless budget. This is happening for the second time in which union budget has been presented through a tablet which is usually wrapped in a red coloured cover.

This time the Finance Minister has ditched her favourite colour red for the occasion as she is often seen opting for red during these important times.

Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Parliament. She will present the #UnionBudget2022 today. pic.twitter.com/2clpUnZMlw — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

The FM has already arrived at the Parliament and will be presenting the Union Budget shortly.