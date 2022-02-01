हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman arrives at Parliament in orange handloom saree ahead of budget presentation – In PICS!

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s sartorial choices have made headlines on many occasions – be it her love for handloom sarees or silk, her impeccable choices have always grabbed attention. 

Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman arrives at Parliament in orange handloom saree ahead of budget presentation – In PICS!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s sartorial choices have made headlines on many occasions – be it her love for handloom sarees or silk, her impeccable choices have always grabbed attention. 

 

So in order to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament, FM opted for a crisp orange handloom saree with a golden border. 

In order to take all the precautionary measures due to COVID-19, Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting a paperless budget. This is happening for the second time in which union budget has been presented through a tablet which is usually wrapped in a red coloured cover. 

This time the Finance Minister has ditched her favourite colour red for the occasion as she is often seen opting for red during these important times. 

 

The FM has already arrived at the Parliament and will be presenting the Union Budget shortly. 

 

Tags:
Nirmala SitharamanFinance MinisterBudget 2022Union Budget 2022fashion choiceslove for sareesParliament
