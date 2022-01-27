हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Budget Session: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to hold all-party meeting on Jan 30

New Delhi: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has convened an all-party meeting on January 30 ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of the Parliament.

The purpose of the meeting is to seek support from all the parties for the smooth conduct of the Budget session.

This comes after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday called for an all-party virtual meeting on January 31.

"It is my pleasure to invite you for a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha to discuss important issues and legislative business in the ensuing Budget Session of the Parliament," said Joshi in a letter accessed by ANI.

The budget session of Parliament Part 1 will begin from January 31 and will continue to February 11.

The Budget will be presented on February 1 in Lok Sabha. The budget session of Part 2 will begin from March 14 and continue till  April 8.

The budget session of Parliament will function in two shifts. In the first shift, Rajya Sabha will function from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9 pm except for Budget day February 1. On Budget day Lok Sabha will function from 11 am.

