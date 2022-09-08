NewsIndia
ASHOK GEHLOT

'Can someone drink water with mask on?': Ashok Gehlot REACTS to viral video of him at Ramdevra temple

CM Ashok Gehlot has reacted to the viral video of him drinking holy water without taking off his mask inside a temple. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 02:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A video of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is going viral on social media, in which the Congress leader can be seen drinking holy water without taking off his mask inside a temple. 

The video, which has been doing rounds on social media platforms, shows Rajasthan CM drinking Charanamrit without taking off his mask and has prompted netizens, particularly workers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to laugh out loud and troll the senior Congress leader.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reacted to the viral video and said, “Those who do not work, they are conspiring. I don't know where that video is from. I don't remember. Can someone drink water wearing a mask?”

Watch the video here: 

The video is of Gehlot’s visit to Jaislamer's Ramdevra temple.

Many netizens took a dig at Gehlot's action and went on to compare it with the recent clipped video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in which he made a faux pas and referred to the measuring unit of flour as 'litres'.

Additionally, some media reports also claimed the Congress leader was being greeted at the temple with chants hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

