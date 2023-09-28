trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668394
Canadian Armed Forces' Website Hacked; Indian Hackers Claim Responsibility

The group of Indian hackers named Indian Cyber Force shared the screenshot on the social media platform X.

Last Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 10:57 PM IST|Source: IANS
NEW DELHI: A group of Indian hackers has claimed the responsibility for a cyberattack that temporarily disabled the website of the Canadian Armed Forces. The development came in the wake of diplomatic relations between India and Canada nosediving in the last week over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The group of Indian hackers named Indian Cyber Force shared the screenshot on the social media platform X. The group also shared the screenshot of taking down the Canadian Armed Forces. The group in its post on X claimed responsibility and said: "Canadian Airforce Website has been taken down. Target - forces.ca/en/ Check host - check-host.net/check-report/1… Duration: 2 hour."

Besides the Canadian Armed Forces website, the group also claimed the responsibility of bringing down another website. In a post on X, it claimed: "Canada Election Democracy Website has been taken down. Target - electionsanddemocracy.ca Check Host - check-host.net/check-report/1… Attack Duration: 1 Hour." Diplomatic relations between Canada and India have become nosedived in the last few weeks over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced that Intelligence agencies were investigating "credible" allegations linking Indian agents to the death of Nijjar.

